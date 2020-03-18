Senator Tim Scott worries a relief bill could have “disastrous effects” on SC

ABC Columbia Site Staff,

(WOLO) – US Senator Tim Scott is sharing his thoughts on the potential relief bill.

He says that though the COVID-19 package is will-intended, it could have “disastrous effects on South Carolina’s small businesses and their employees.”

Senator Scott says he has been involved in talks with other congress members about another measure that will bring families, workers, healthcare professionals and small businesses relief sooner rather than later.

