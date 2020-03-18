Today is the Anniversary of the Worst Tornado on Record

John Farley,

On March 18, 1925 the most devastating tornado on record hit Missouri, Illinois and Indiana. As ustornadoes.com describes it:

The Tri-State Tornado is currently the U.S. record holder for longest tornado track (219 miles), most deaths in a single tornado (695), and most injuries in a single tornado (2027). While it occurred before the modern record, it is considered by all accounts to be a F5/EF5 Tornado. It crossed the three states, thus it’s namesake “Tri-State,” tearing through thirteen counties of Missouri, Illinois, Indiana. It crossed over and destroyed or significantly damaged nine towns and numerous smaller villages.

Capture

Capture1

Here’s the full article: https://www.ustornadoes.com/2014/03/18/the-tri-state-tornado-of-1925/?fbclid=IwAR0KfaFavu8msZvpSeM9I1IlPBxiT6-QKAy7wCACMunpEAfau_E7M35hsY0

 

Categories: Weather Blog

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android

Related Posts