Today is the Anniversary of the Worst Tornado on Record

On March 18, 1925 the most devastating tornado on record hit Missouri, Illinois and Indiana. As ustornadoes.com describes it:

The Tri-State Tornado is currently the U.S. record holder for longest tornado track (219 miles), most deaths in a single tornado (695), and most injuries in a single tornado (2027). While it occurred before the modern record, it is considered by all accounts to be a F5/EF5 Tornado. It crossed the three states, thus it’s namesake “Tri-State,” tearing through thirteen counties of Missouri, Illinois, Indiana. It crossed over and destroyed or significantly damaged nine towns and numerous smaller villages.

Here’s the full article: https://www.ustornadoes.com/2014/03/18/the-tri-state-tornado-of-1925/?fbclid=IwAR0KfaFavu8msZvpSeM9I1IlPBxiT6-QKAy7wCACMunpEAfau_E7M35hsY0