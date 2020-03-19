New study shows digestive issues are a possible symptom of coronavirus

(CNN) — Digestive problems seem to be the most reported symptoms in a small coronavirus study released Wednesday.

The data looked at about 200 coronavirus cases and found about half of the patients complained of loss of appetite or diarrhea.

Researchers say these symptoms should not be ignored even though the virus is often associated with respiratory problems. Some severe cases of the virus included digestive problems. Researchers say more studies need to be done, but physicians should also look for digestive symptoms when diagnosing patients.