Seahawks add former Gamecock Brandon Shell

The Seahawks are adding more offensive-line help by agreeing to deals with tackles Brandon Shell and Cedric Ogbuehi, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Jordan Schultz.

Shell’s deal is for two years and $11 million, a source told Schefter. The 28-year-old Shell, a fifth-round pick in 2016, started 40 games in four seasons with the New York Jets and 37 over the past three years. His addition lessens the chances of the Seahawks re-signing right tackle Germain Ifedi.

Ogbuehi, 27, was a first-round pick by the Cincinnati Bengals in 2015 and spent last season with the Jacksonville Jaguars. He’s made 25 career starts but none in the past two seasons. His deal is for one year and has a max value of $3.3 million, a source told Schultz.

With Seattle signing Shell, the Seahawks and Jets effectively swapped tackles with New York signing George Fant to a three-year, $27.3 million deal.

Ifedi is one of two remaining free agents on the Seahawks’ offensive line along with left guard Mike Iupati. Seattle added a potential Iupati replacement on Tuesday in ex-Steeler B.J. Finney on a two-year, $8 million deal.