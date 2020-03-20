Carolina Panthers sign former Gamecock Pharoh Cooper

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Today the Carolina Panthers announced the signing of former South Carolina wide receiver Pharoh Cooper to a one-year deal for 2020.

Cooper spent last season with the Arizona Cardinals for 12 games, posting a career-high 25 receptions for 243 yards and a touchdown. He also returned 25 kickoffs for 561 yards and 17 punts for 129 yards.

In 2017, Cooper earned All-Pro and Pro Bowl recognition as a returner. He recorded 932 return yards and a touchdown on 34 kickoffs, and 399 yards on 32 punt returns.

He went to high school at Havelock in North Carolina before playing for the Gamecocks from 2013-2015.