Prisma Health adds Coronavirus drive-through testing in Sumter

SUMTER,. SC (WOLO)–Drive through Coronavirus testing is now available in Sumter.

Prisma Health Toumey has been added as a drive through site.

Prisma Health officials say the testing is only for those with orders from their provider or a Prisma Health Virtual Visit provider. No paper orders will be accepted.

According to a release from the hospital, the tests will be performed at the Calhoun Street/Day Surgery entrance, address, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday–Friday. Patients will remain in their car as a sample is collected.

Prisma Health officials say the results from samples collected from this location will be sent to the ordering physician and patients will be contacted as soon as their result is available. Patients may not receive results for four to seven days due to backlog, say officials.

Prisma Health is reminding people that right now they are not able to provide testing to the community without a physician order.