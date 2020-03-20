Publix announces special hours for seniors
One grocery store chain is opening their doors a little earlier in order to accomodate senior citizens
Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Publix is setting aside shopping time for those most at risk of contracting the coronavirus.
Publix says Tuesdays and Wednesdays from seven to eight a-m will be designated for customers 65 and older.
This will start on Tuesday March 24th.
The pharmacy will also open at seven on those days to serve the senior population.
For more information on specific locations,CLICK HERE