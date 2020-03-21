Gov. McMaster extends state income tax deadline, allows curbside sale of beer and wine

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCIV) — Governor Henry McMaster continues to make changes in state laws as the state tries to ease worries and combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

The governor is now waiving regulations to allow restaurants to sell beer and wine for curbside pickup and to-go orders only.

The change in law still doesn’t change the law on delivery services for alcohol or open container laws.

Recently, the SC Brewers Guild sent a letter to the governor and SC politicians to help change laws to keep the brewery industry afloat.

The governor also extended the state’s income tax deadline to July 15th, matching the new federal income tax deadline. Other state taxes will remain delayed until June 1st.

Additionally, McMaster asked workers in the skilled trade industry to donate protective equipment like respirator masks to healthcare professionals and state agencies.

For those who wish to donate, contact Mary Louise Resch of Habitat for Humanity at her email at mlresch@habitatsc.org.