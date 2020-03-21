U.S. women’s football team evacuated from Honduras arrives in Charleston

CHARLESTON, SC (WCIV) — Half of the U.S. women’s football team, as well as a total of 89 Americans, arrived in Joint Base Charleston early Saturday morning to escape from Honduras’s closed borders.

According to a press release, the other half of the football team will arrive at Joint Base Charleston later today.

The women’s football team was doing charity work and playing in a tournament in Honduras when the country closed its borders amid coronavirus concerns, a report from CBS Sports said.

Each American on the plane will go through temperature checks.

The return to the United States was coordinated with the U.S. Southern Command the U.S. Embassy Tegucigalpa.