A man was killed after his vehicle went off Interstate 20 and slammed into several trees before overturning, the Lexington County coroner said.

Marco Antonio Miranda-Giron, 26, of Gilbert, died from his injuries from the accident that happened near mile marker 38 on I-20 west at around 10:20 p.m. Saturday, Coroner Margaret Fisher said.

Miranda-Giron, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was pronounced dead at the scene, Fisher said.