MUSC tightens visitation rules amid COVID-19 outbreak

CHARLESTON, SC (WCIV) — MUSC Health has strengthened their visitation rules for pregnant women, children and adult patients to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

Their rules and regulations will line up with Governor Henry McMaster’s executive order on Friday to eliminate patient visitation as much as possible, excluding end-of-life patients.

Adult patients who are near end of life will only have two visitors at a time, whether it’s a family member, friend or other caregiver.

Before those visitors can enter the building, they will have to go through daily screening.

For children, only two parents, legal guardians or caregivers will be allowed bedside with the child at a time. No other family members will be allowed to visit.

For pregnant women, only one significant other can enter the hospital or be at the mother’s bedside.

“We realize these guidelines place additional stress on patients and families, and we wish that we could do something different,” MUSC said in the press release. “However, as a community, if we want to limit the spread of COVID-19 and how sick people become, we must take these kinds of precautions. Patients and families are encouraged to use technology to stay connected to friends and family while keeping safe from infections that can be spread from person to person.