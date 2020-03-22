Small Business disaster assistance approved for SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The US Small Business Association has approved Governor Henry McMaster’s request for the agency to offer disaster assistance to small businesses in the state .

Small businesses in the state can now qualify for low interest federal disaster loans if they have suffered substantial economic injury.

All 46 counties in South Carolina are included in the declaration.

McMaster says the low-interest loans are of monumental importance to our business community.