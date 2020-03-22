Two people are dead after Dillon County shooting

by Tonya Brown

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Two people are dead following a deadly shooting that occurred Saturday night in the Little Rock community of Dillon County, according to Capt. Cliff Arnette with the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office.

At this time, the victim’s names have not been released.

Arnette only confirmed a shooting and said the investigation is ongoing.

The shooting is currently under investigation by the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office and the Dillon County Coroner’s Office.

There is no additional information for release at this time.