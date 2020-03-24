7th COVID-19 related death announced in South Carolina

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) has announced two additional deaths in South Carolina bringing the total number of deaths statewide to 7.

Jonathan Knoche, a physician with DHEC released a statement writing,

“Sadly, we have to announce again today that we’ve lost fellow South Carolinians due to complications from COVID-19,” said Dr. Jonathan Knoche, DHEC physician. “Our thoughts and sympathies are with the individual’s family and friends, as well as the medical professionals who extended the utmost care for this person. This unfortunate announcement is a reminder that we all have the responsibility to protect ourselves, our families, friends and community from this disease.”

According to officials the two latest patients to fall victim to coronavirus (COVID-19) were both elderly. Authorities with DHEC say one of them was from Florence County and had underlying health conditions prior to contracting the virus. The second was a patient out of Horry with no prior health conditions.

Officials say while continuing to look into previously reported deaths, they determined that one patient was reported to have been from Kershaw County, when they looked into it further officials say they were able to determine that the patient has a Sumter County addresses, the information they say is used to reported cases.

According to SCDHEC’s web page, deaths have been reported in the following locations statewide:

Kershaw

Charleston

Lexington

Horry

Sumter

Clarendon

Florence

To get tips on how to keep you and your family safe and the most recent information you can visit SCDHEC website here

Note: This a story that continues to evolve, please check back for updates as they become available.