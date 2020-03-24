City of Columbia launches online resource for those working and learning from home

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–The City of Columbia has a new online resource for those working and learning from home.

The City has launched http://www.columbiasharenet.org/

The website provides resources to residents of Columbia area tailored to children/youth, adults, and seniors.

It includes games, educational activities, and tours of famous places both here in the midlands and across the country.

There is also a Youth section to include at home activities for everyone who will be looking for things to do with their children at home. Click here: http://www.columbiasharenet.org/at-home-activities.html