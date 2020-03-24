Dr Fauci: We have to act policy wise on data concerning Coronavirus

WASHINGTON, DC — In an afternoon briefing Tuesday Dr. Anthony Fauci, expert on infectious diseases, relayed to the American people that now that we have literally hundreds of hundreds of thousands of testing out there, there are a few things we can do with that.

One of those, says Fauci, is officials can see what the rest of the country is doing, not the hot spots “we need to know what the penetrance of infection is there”, in those states says Fauci.

Fauci says “We have to act policy wise on data” and Fauci went on to say, with more testing, health officials are going to be getting a lot more data.

States that are not hot spots still have an area of a significant degree that they may be able to contain, says Fauci.

In South Carolina, State Health officials say they are investigating 44 new cases of the Coronavirus as of Tuesday.

DHEC says 36 of 46 counties in the state now have at least one positive case of the coronavirus.

State Health officials continue to urge residents to avoid gatherings of three or more people and to stay at home.

There are now nearly 51,000 cases of the Coronavirus in the US and 651 deaths.