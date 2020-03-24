Two men wanted for credit card fraud in Richland County

(Courtesy: RCSD/Facebook) Two men wanted for credit card fraud.

(Courtesy: RCSD) Surveillance image of one suspect at Columbia Vapes.

(Courtesy: RCSD) Surveillance image of the second suspect at Columbia Vapes.





RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Richland County deputies are looking for two men wanted for credit card fraud.

Authorities say the card was stolen from a vehicle at Metze Road on March 3.

The next day, around 11 a.m., officials say two suspects are accused of using the stolen card twice at Columbia Vapes on Columbiana Drive.

If you have any information on who they are, call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

Authorities say you can remain anonymous.