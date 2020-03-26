City of Columbia closing parks until further notice
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Parks in the City of Columbia will be closed until further notice.
On Thursday the City of Columbia Parks and Recreation Department announced they will close park facilities until further notice to protect citizens and minimize opportunities to spread COVID-19 in our community.
Due to the Coronavirus, the City of Columbia Parks and Recreation Department will close the following facilities:
- Anna Mae Dickerson Mini-Park – 1315 Liberty Hill Avenue
- Ben Arnold 1100 S. Holly Street
- Boyd Plaza-1505 Main Street
- Columbia Parks and Recreation Arts Center 1227 Taylor St
- Columbia Tennis Center 1635 Whaley St
- Busby Street Community Center 1735 Busby Street
- Drew Wellness 2101 Walker Solomon Way
- Earlewood Park-1111 Recreation Drive
- E.B. Sessions Park – 3304 Beaumont Avenue
- Edisto Discovery Park 1914 Wiley Street
- Elmwood/Roy Lynch Park – 2120 Lincoln St. (Lincoln & Abbeville Streets)
- Emily Douglas Park 2500 Wheat Street
- Esplanade at Canal Side-618 Canalside Street
- Fairwold Park – 5931 Eddy Street (Frye & Eddy Streets)
- Finlay Park 930 Laurel Street
- Granby Park-100 Catawba Circle
- Greenview Park and Tennis Courts 6700 David Street
- Hampton Park 1117 Brandon Avenue
- Heathwood Park 800 Abelia Road
- Hollywood Park – 216 South Gregg Street
- Hyatt Park 950 Jackson Avenue
- Isaac McClinton Park – 1003 Howe Street
- James E. Clyburn Golf Center 2091 Slighs Ave
- Katheryn M. Bellfield Booker Washington Heights Cultural Arts Center 2611 Grant St
- Katy Park – 4919 Katy Street
- Lester Bates Park – 1062 Wando Street (Wando & Gardenia Avenue (Green space)
- Lincoln Park – 3700 Ridgewood Avenue
- Lincoln Tunnel-1300 Lincoln Street
- Lorick Park 1600 Lorick Avenue
- Marshall Park – 2905 Lincoln Street
- Martin Luther King Jr. Park 2300 Greene Street
- Mays Park-1521 Deans Lane
- Melrose Park 1500 Fairview Drive
- NOMA Bark Park-1002 Recreation Drive
- Owens Field Skate Park-1351 Jim Hamilton Boulevard
- Pinehurst Park 2300 Pinehurst Road
- RA-Rock – 904 Heyward Street
- Realtors Park – 1805 Blossom Street
- Riverfront Park- 312 Laurel Street (South), 4122 River Drive (North)
- Rosewood Park – 915 Elm Avenue
- Sims Park 3500 Duncan Street
- Southeast Park-951 Hazelwood Road
- St. Anna’s Park 1316 Liberty Hill Avenue
- T.S. Martin Park 2700 Edison Street
- Tyler Park – 501 Tyler Street
- Valencia Park – 3744 Montgomery Avenue
- Virginia Pack-3602 Thurmond Street
- Woodland Park 6500 Olde Knight Parkway
Per the City:
*This list also includes all playground equipment, tennis courts, basketball courts, picnic shelters and restroom facilities, greenways and ALL green/open spaces.