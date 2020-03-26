SC Governor Henry McMaster: I have great faith in the people of our state

At this time there is no 'shelter in place'

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Thursday South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster addressed the state with a Coronavirus update.

McMaster says at this time, there is no ‘shelter in place’. The Governor went on to say, if and only if, it becomes necessary to take those steps. And they will know based on data.

McMaster says he has “great faith in the people of our state”.

McMaster went on to talk about the measure that have been taken in South Carolina, school closings, restaurants and bars, except take-out and dispersed crowds.

