Columbia Housing helps residents with COVID-19 related income loss

residents with a loss of COVID-19 related income loss can now get assistance faster

Columbia, SC (WOLO) –Columbia Housing is taking steps to help its residents who have lost jobs or income due to the spread of COVID-19.

According to a spokesperson for the agency, if a resident has had a loss of income, if they apply for a rent reduction it would go into effect on April 1, 2020. Previously a loss in income would require an additional month of processing.

Director Mathews added that the virus will most assuredly alter the timeline for the demolition of the Allen Benedict Court Apartments but a new date for demolition has not yet been scheduled.

You can call 803-251-2747 and verbally provide information about your updated income change, or submit an application by going to link here or you can email them at the following address. covid19@columbiahousingsc.org