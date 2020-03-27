Fewer Flights Could Degrade Weather Forecasts

With the coronavirus crisis impacting almost every part of our lives, it actually could have a negative impact on weather forecasts. Why? Airplanes collect weather data. That data gets ingested into weather models. Fewer flights means less weather data. And the more data you have to ingest into weather models, the better the models perform. Yes, there are still many data collection platforms that are not impacted by coronavirus: radar, satellite, surface observations, etc. But airplanes play a pivotal role. See: https://www.forbes.com/sites/marshallshepherd/2020/03/24/could-less-air-travel-due-to-covid-19-coronavirus-degrade-weather-forecasts/?utm_source=TWITTER&utm_medium=social&utm_content=3223356450&utm_campaign=sprinklrForbesScience#5eddcb672c0a