Lexington man accused of operating chop shop arrested

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Lexington County deputies have arrested a man accused of operating a chop shop near Pelion.

Authorities say Stephen Craft II, 41, is charged with two counts of falsifying vehicle identification numbers.

According to investigators, they found a camper and a church trailer at a property on Highway 178 on Monday.

Officials say the camper was repainted and its identification number was removed.

Deputies say the church trailer’s ID number was scratched off and they found pieces of the number plate under the trailer.

Craft was taken to the Lexington County Detention Center.

Authorities say they’re still investigating the chop shop.

If you have any information, call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.