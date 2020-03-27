Lexington School District Two’s free food pickup schedule

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Lexington School District Two is adjusting its free breakfast/lunch pickups and bus deliveries on Monday, March 30.

Officials say this will allow families to get several days of meals during the coronavirus outbreak.

This comes after Governor Henry McMaster and State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman said schools will be closed through the end of April.

The District says bag meals will be available at three school sites on Monday and Thursday only, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Here is a list of the school sites:

Cayce Elementary: 515 Bulldog Blvd.

Riverbank Elementary: 160 Cougar Drive

Wood Elementary: 737 Pine Ridge Drive

Meals will be available for students 18 and younger, but they must be present at the pickup sites.

Officials say Turner AME Church will also provide a lunch and snack from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday on Monticello Road.

Buses will continue to run their original routes for this service and stay about 10 minutes at each stop.

For more information on the bus route schedules, click here.