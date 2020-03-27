Planting seeds of hope during the coronoavirus outbreak

City leaders work to beautify an area of Columbia while planting hope during emotionally tolling time

Columbia,SC (WOLO) — Planting seeds for a better future.

Friday morning Mayor Steve Benjamin and other city leaders planted wildflower seeds at the intersection of Main Street and Elmwood Avenue.

City leaders say when they bloom the flowers will be part of the city’s on-going gateway project but they area also there to provide hope during a time that is difficult for us all.