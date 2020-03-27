REPORT: Former Newberry linebacker Edmond Robinson inks deal with Falcons

ATLANTA, Ga. — After a successful — albeit, shortened — debut season in the XFL, former Newberry linebacker Edmond Robinson is returning to the NFL, and coming a little closer to home.

The Houston Chronicle’s Aaron Wilson reported today that Robinson has signed a contract with the Atlanta Falcons. The length and the amount of the salary have not yet been announced.

Roughnecks linebacker Edmond Robinson is signing with the Falcons, according to league sources @AtlantaFalcons — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) March 27, 2020

He spent last season playing for the Houston Roughriders, where he totaled 22 tackles, two sacks and a forced fumble in his five games of action.

Drafted by the Minnesota Vikings in 2015, Robinson has also spent time with the New York Jets and the Arizona Cardinals. He last played in the NFL with the Cardinals in 2017 before stints in the short-lived Alliance of American Football in 2019 and then the XFL in 2020.