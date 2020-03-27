SCDC correctional officer tests positive for COVID-19

A Broad River Correctional officer has tested positive for the coronavirus

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) – A correctional officer at Broad River Correctional Institution has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to SCDC.

Friday night, the Department of Corrections released a statement saying this is the first SCDC employee who has tested positive. No inmates are positive for COVID-19.

According to SCDC, the officer was last at work on March 17 and has been in self-isolation for 10 days. He will not return to work until a full recovery is documented.

The officer worked in a special-population housing unit with 16 inmates. All inmates were in single cells and are asymptomatic. The inmates are being quarantined and monitored in single cells for the next four days, which will complete the 14-day monitoring period.

A contact investigation is being conducted to determine whether staff members or other inmates were in close contact with the officer.