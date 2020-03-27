Third suspect arrested for murder in deadly “ambush robbery” of teenager

Third suspect arrested for murder in deadly “ambush robbery” of teenagerUPDATE:
HOLLY HILL, SC (WOLO) – Cheron Williams, 21, became the third person charged with murder on Friday in connection with the death of an 18-year-old Holly Hill man.
______________
ORIGINAL STORY:
HOLLY HILL, SC (WOLO) – Two men have been arrested for a deadly shooting that happened just outside of Holly Hill Monday morning.
Raynard Gardner, Jr., 21, and Daniel Bell, 24, both of Holly Hill, face a murder charge in connection the deadly shooting.
Orangeburg County Sheriff’s deputies found an unresponsive male inside a vehicle parked in the roadway near Rush and Barnes streets around 9:30 a.m. just outside of Holly Hill.
Investigators say Gardner and Bell made plans to rob the 18-year-old victim who was ambushed but able to operate his vehicle after the shooting.
During a hearing on Thursday, bond was deferred to a circuit court judge at a later date.