Third suspect arrested for murder in deadly “ambush robbery” of teenager

CHERON WILLIAMS Cheron Williams, 21 (OCSO)

DANIEL BELL Daniel Bell, 24 (OCSO)

RAYNARD GARDENER, JR Raynard Gardner, Jr., 21 (OCSO)





UPDATE:

HOLLY HILL, SC (WOLO) – Cheron Williams, 21, became the third person charged with murder on Friday in connection with the death of an 18-year-old Holly Hill man.

______________

ORIGINAL STORY:

HOLLY HILL, SC (WOLO) – Two men have been arrested for a deadly shooting that happened just outside of Holly Hill Monday morning.

Raynard Gardner, Jr., 21, and Daniel Bell, 24, both of Holly Hill, face a murder charge in connection the deadly shooting.

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s deputies found an unresponsive male inside a vehicle parked in the roadway near Rush and Barnes streets around 9:30 a.m. just outside of Holly Hill.

Investigators say Gardner and Bell made plans to rob the 18-year-old victim who was ambushed but able to operate his vehicle after the shooting.

During a hearing on Thursday, bond was deferred to a circuit court judge at a later date.​