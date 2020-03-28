2 Gaston teens charged in Friday night fatal shooting

Lexington, S.C. (WOLO) — Two teens from Gaston are now in custody and charged in connection to a fatal shooting Friday night.

According to a press release sent by the Lexington Co. Sheriff’s Department, Daniel Jones, 18 and Christopher Shumpert, 19, are charged with murder, attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Barry Chavis, Jr. was fatally shot Friday night, according to Lexington Co. Coroner Margaret Fisher. Officials say a second man who was shot during the incident is expected to recover.

“Based on interviews detectives conducted with witnesses, Jones and Shumpert had a long-running disagreement with the other two men,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “Jones and Shumpert went to Chavis’ house in the 3600 block of Fish Hatchery Road last night where they continued to argue with the two men.”

Jones and Shumpert each fired several times toward the two men outside the home.

“Deputies arrested Jones a short time after the shooting at his Gaston home,” Koon said. “Investigators located Shumpert at an Aiken hotel with the help of Aiken County deputies and arrested him without incident.”

Both men remain in the Lexington Co. Detention Center.