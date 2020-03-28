2 more COVID-19 deaths announced in SC, brings state’s total to 15

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) is announcing two more deaths due to COVID-19.

Both were elderly patients with underlying health conditions. One was a resident of Richland County, the other was from Horry County.

“Our sincere sympathies are with the family and friends of these individuals as well as the family and friends of everyone who has lost someone to this disease,” said Dr. Brannon Traxler, DHEC physician. “Having to report two additional deaths today is a critical reminder of how serious this situation is and how we all have a responsibility to protect ourselves and our communities from the spread of COVID-19.”

DHEC is also announcing 121 more confirmed cases of coronavirus in the state. But this number is due to a backlog that had developed at DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory because of a nationwide shortage in chemicals needed for testing. But as of yesterday, the lab has the necessary chemicals and is processing tests as normal.

The statewide total is now 660 cases in 40 counties.

The number of new cases by county are listed below.

Aiken County: 1 case

Anderson County: 4 cases

Beaufort County: 4 cases

Berkeley County: 3 cases

Charleston County: 16 cases

Chester County: 1 case

Clarendon County: 1 case

Colleton County: 2 cases

Dorchester County: 1 case

Florence County: 1 case

Georgetown County: 3 cases

Greenville County: 6 cases

Greenwood County: 1 case

Horry County: 4 cases

Kershaw County: 7 cases

Lancaster County: 1 case

Laurens County: 2 cases

Lee County: 3 cases

Lexington County: 5 cases

Newberry County: 1 case

Orangeburg County: 2 cases

Pickens County: 3 cases

Richland County: 16 cases

Spartanburg County: 5 cases

Sumter County: 14 cases

Williamsburg County: 1 case

York County: 13 cases

All South Carolinians are encouraged to stay home and minimize contact with people outside their households to prevent the spread of the disease. Everyone is encouraged to monitor themselves for symptoms, practice social distancing, avoid touching frequently touched items, and regularly wash their hands.

Anyone with concerns about their health should reach out to their healthcare provider or use the telehealth services provided by several health care systems. For telehealth options and the latest information about DHEC’s COVID-19 response efforts, please visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.