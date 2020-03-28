2 more COVID-19 deaths announced in SC, brings state’s total to 15
Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) is announcing two more deaths due to COVID-19.
Both were elderly patients with underlying health conditions. One was a resident of Richland County, the other was from Horry County.
“Our sincere sympathies are with the family and friends of these individuals as well as the family and friends of everyone who has lost someone to this disease,” said Dr. Brannon Traxler, DHEC physician. “Having to report two additional deaths today is a critical reminder of how serious this situation is and how we all have a responsibility to protect ourselves and our communities from the spread of COVID-19.”
DHEC is also announcing 121 more confirmed cases of coronavirus in the state. But this number is due to a backlog that had developed at DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory because of a nationwide shortage in chemicals needed for testing. But as of yesterday, the lab has the necessary chemicals and is processing tests as normal.
The statewide total is now 660 cases in 40 counties.
The number of new cases by county are listed below.
- Aiken County: 1 case
- Anderson County: 4 cases
- Beaufort County: 4 cases
- Berkeley County: 3 cases
- Charleston County: 16 cases
- Chester County: 1 case
- Clarendon County: 1 case
- Colleton County: 2 cases
- Dorchester County: 1 case
- Florence County: 1 case
- Georgetown County: 3 cases
- Greenville County: 6 cases
- Greenwood County: 1 case
- Horry County: 4 cases
- Kershaw County: 7 cases
- Lancaster County: 1 case
- Laurens County: 2 cases
- Lee County: 3 cases
- Lexington County: 5 cases
- Newberry County: 1 case
- Orangeburg County: 2 cases
- Pickens County: 3 cases
- Richland County: 16 cases
- Spartanburg County: 5 cases
- Sumter County: 14 cases
- Williamsburg County: 1 case
- York County: 13 cases
All South Carolinians are encouraged to stay home and minimize contact with people outside their households to prevent the spread of the disease. Everyone is encouraged to monitor themselves for symptoms, practice social distancing, avoid touching frequently touched items, and regularly wash their hands.
Anyone with concerns about their health should reach out to their healthcare provider or use the telehealth services provided by several health care systems. For telehealth options and the latest information about DHEC’s COVID-19 response efforts, please visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.