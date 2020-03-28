Cops: SC woman tied up with Christmas lights, fatally beaten

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say a man and a woman tied a woman they were living with up with Christmas lights and beat her to death in her South Carolina home.

Greenville County deputies said the body of Carolyn Jackson was found in a shallow grave about 5 miles from her Honea Path home on March 24.

Authorities say 36-year-old Amanda Scott and 39-year-old Denardis Kilgo are charged with murder. Arrest warrants say along with tying her up and beating Jackson, the pair also wrapped in her a way that restricted her breathing.

Investigators said they haven’t determined why the pair killed Jackson.