S.C. cities defy state on restrictions as virus cases rise

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Leaders of several South Carolina cities on Saturday said they were defying Gov. Henry McMaster’s opposition to stay-at-home orders and Attorney General Alan Wilson’s opinion that only McMaster can issue such measures.

The moves came as the state announced two new COVID-19 deaths, bringing its total to 15. The total number of cases of the new coronavirus rose by 121 on Saturday to 660.

In Folly Beach, town officials had removed their checkpoint and had allowed vacation rentals to resume Friday. But the city council met Saturday afternoon and unanimously voted to re-establish the checkpoint and ban any new short-term rentals beginning Sunday.