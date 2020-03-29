All SC State Parks closed through April 30

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– All of South Carolina’s State Parks are now closed in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

According to officials, state parks will be closed from March 28- April 30, 2020.

However, any visitors who are currently at campsites or cabins can remain on site through the duration of their reservation, as long as they practice social distancing.

Any new reservations through April 30 will be cancelled and refunded, say officials.

The closure includes picnic grounds, lakefronts and trails.