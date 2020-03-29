Trident Medical says thank you for restaurant donations

Photos from Trident Medical

food donations

Trident Health healthcare staff say thanks for all the food and drink donations during the COVID-19 outbreak (Photos from Trident Medical)





CHARLESTON, SC (WCIV) — Restaurants and other businesses have been donating anything they can to the healthcare workers on the front lines of COVID-19.

Now, Trident Medical Center and other hospitals, doctors and clinicians want to thanks for thinking of them and all the help they’ve gotten in response.

“Kindness and goodness are two qualities that describe the Lowcountry in both times of abundance and in times of uncertainty. Words can’t fully express our thanks to the restaurant owners and their staff who are thinking of us and other healthcare providers,” said Rod Whiting, Vice President of Public Relations and Communications for Trident Health.

As much as we appreciate the thank you, we speak for everyone when we say, “No, thank you!”