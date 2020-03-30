Augusta National donates $2 million toward coronavirus testing, relief

Augusta National Golf Club is donating $2 million to two local entities to help with the coronavirus pandemic.

The Georgia club is currently closed in the wake of the crisis and the Masters, originally scheduled for next week, has been postponed.

“It is our hope these gifts will help address the many challenges brought about by the coronavirus throughout the city of Augusta and the greater region,” Augusta National chairman Fred Ridley said in a release. “We believe Augusta National has an important responsibility to support and protect the community who has so generously and consistently supported us for many years.”

The club released details on Monday morning, saying that $1 million would go to Augusta University to help expand coronavirus testing, with another $1 million given to the COVID-19 CSRA Emergency Fund, which was launched to “directly support relief efforts for the most vulnerable populations affected by the coronavirus pandemic in the community.”