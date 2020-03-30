Columbia remembers Samantha Josephson one year later

COLUMBIA, S.C., (WOLO) — Sunday marked one year since Samantha Josephson was kidnapped and killed after getting into a vehicle she thought was her Uber in Five Points.

Authorities say turkey hunters found her body in a field 90 miles from Columbia.

According to investigators, Nathaniel Rowland was arrested and charged with murder and kidnapping in connection with Josephson’s death.

Lawmakers have since created the Samantha L. Josephson Ride Share Safety Act, which created new safety requirements for drivers.

Ride-share drivers are now required to display their vehicle’s license plate number on the front of their cars.