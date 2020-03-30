Johnson & Johnson could test a coronavirus vaccine by September

(CNN) – Johnson and Johnson announced it could test a coronavirus vaccine by September.

The company announced they have committed one billion dollars to fund vaccine research, development, and clinical testing in a partnership with the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority.

Johnson and Johnson says as the world’s largest healthcare company it feels a deep responsibility to use its resources to fight the pandemic.

Officials think the first batch of vaccines could be ready by early next year.