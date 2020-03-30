Lexington Richland District Five announces changes to meal pick up

Per new guidelines, students will not be required to be present at feeding sites when parents and guardians pick up meals

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– School officials with Lexington Richland District Five announced starting today March 30, 2020 students will not be required to be present at feeding sites when parents and guardians pick up meals.

Parents will, however, be required to show their students’ ID cards, if they have them and if they do not, they will have to sign their name and list their children’s names in order to receive the meal

According to the district, three meals for children age 18 or younger are offered on Mondays only at six schools in Lexington-Richland School District Five. Students receive 5 days-worth of breakfast and lunch items, during the Monday meal offering.

There are 6 locations across the district, serving meals 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the front of each school.

H. E. Corley Elementary

Harbison West Elementary

Seven Oaks Elementary

Irmo High

Dutch Fork High

Chapin High