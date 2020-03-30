Prisma Health announces furloughs amid coronavirus pandemic

SOUTH CAROLINA (WOLO) – Prisma Health says its furloughing employees due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The company’s CEO, Mark O’Halla, made the announcement on Friday.

According to the Greenville News, O’Halla says this mostly affects non-patient care positions and some clinical areas.

He also attributed the furloughs to a 77% decrease in elective cases, a 40% decrease in physician office appointments and financial issues during the last two weeks.

Officials say those affected by the furlough, can apply for open positions and for unemployment benefits.

However, Prisma has not said how long the furlough will last.