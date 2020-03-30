SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Sumter School District officials say they’re modifying their meal distribution schedule with new locations starting today.

According to officials, students will be able to pick up their breakfast and lunch from food hubs instead of at individual schools.

The hubs are Pocalla Springs Elementary, Sumter High, Crestwood High and Hillcrest Middle schools, where you can pick up the meals between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Below is a list of the different locations:

Distribution from the Crestwood Hub:

Dillon Park — 10 a.m. / Lantana Apts. — 10:45 a.m. / Chestnut Point — 11:10 a.m.

Homestead — 10 a.m. / Cotton Acres — 10:45 a.m. / Cannery Road — 11:30 a.m.

Iris Winds — 10 a.m. / Sherwood Forest — 10:30 a.m.

Mary McLeod Bethune Library — 10:30 a.m. / Third Street — 11 a.m. (Van)

Salterstown Center — 10 a.m. / Falcon Crest — 10:45 a.m.

Shiloh Community Center — 10 a.m. / St. John’s School — 10:45 a.m.

Distribution from the Hillcrest Hub:

Catchall Center — 10 a.m. / Oakland Primary — 10:45 a.m. / Shaw Heights — 11:15 a.m.

Crescent Mobile Homes — 10 a.m. / American Mobile Homes — 10:45 a.m.

DeLaine Community Center — 10 a.m.

Frierson Mobile Homes — 10 a.m. / Ebenezer Center — 10:45 a.m. (Van, not bus)

Rembert Coalition Center — 10 a.m. / Rembert Post Office — 11 a.m.

Whispering Meadows — 10 a.m. / Annie & Bush — 10:30 a.m. / Lee Altman — 11 a.m.

Windsor City — 10 a.m. / Hunter’s Crossing — 10:45 a.m.

Distribution from the Pocalla Hub:

New Bethel Church — 10 a.m. / A&J Mobile Homes — 10:30 a.m. / Pack Road — 11 a.m.

Pinewood Community Center — 10:45 a.m. / Manchester School — 11:15 a.m. / Pinewood Gardens — 11:40 a.m. (Van)

Pioneer Drive — 10 a.m. / Country Springs — 10:30 a.m. / Havenwood — 11 a.m. / Pearson — 11:20 a.m. / Timmerman — 11:35 a.m.

Wedgefield Post Office — 10:15 a.m.

Distribution from the Sumter High Hub: