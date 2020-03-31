Allen University donates computers for students to work online

Local university buys hundreds of computers to help students transition to online workload

Orangeburg, SC (WOLO) — As most schools and workplaces operate on a stay at home basis, one local university is giving its students the necessary tools to keep up during the pandemic.

Allen University provided 700 tablets and keyboards to students as it transitions to online instruction for the remainder of the semester.

The 200-thousand dollar project was made possible through contributions by the board of trustees, alumni, president Ernest McNealey, AME church and Columbia Chapter of the Links.

The Acer Chromebooks and keyboards were sent overnight to students Friday.