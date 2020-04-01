Fort Jackson shuts access to non essential workers, key personnel

The Fort Jackson military installation will limit those allowed to come on to post after more than 2 dozen cases of COVID-19 confirmed

Fort Jackson, SC (WOLO) — Fort Jackson is seeing a rise of coronavirus cases on their post and to stop the spread that was at last check reported at 25 cases forcing officials to declare it a ‘public health emergency’.

Under the new policy, Fort Jackson will limit access to the post after an outbreak of the disease starting next Monday. The only people who will be granted entrance to the base will be mission essential and key personnel.

Brigadier General Milford Beagle Junior says everyone should increase their efforts to prevent the spread, like washing your hands and social distancing.

The military installation has posted several pictures and videos on their social media accounts showing how they are responding to their new normal including how they now use social distance when shopping on post, during training and even workers sanitizing everything to stop the spread.

Fort Jackson officials plan to host a town hall meeting that will be streamed live on Facebook tomorrow, Thursday April 2, 2020 at 3:30 in order to help keep people informed on the very latest updates.