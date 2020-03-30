Fort Jackson declares ‘Public Health Emergency’ with 25 COVID-19 cases

Fort Jackson, SC (WOLO) — Fort Jackson announces a spike in the amount of cases from 2 just last week to 25 confirmed cases on post Monday March 30th, 2020. Brigadier General Milford Beagle, Jr., now declaring a ‘Public Health Emergency’ saying in a statement released Monday saying in part,

“In order to ensure I possess the necessary authorities required to enforce compliance and protect the force, safeguarding the health and safety of all personnel on Fort Jackson, I have

declared a Public Health Emergency,…This brings Fort Jackson in line with the declared state of emergency recently made by Governor McMaster and Mayor Benjamin.”

Fort Jackson leadership says the amount of COVID-19 confirmed positive cases

rose as public health professionals and unit leaders

continue to follow trace protocols which helps them track anyone who may have come into close contact with someone infected by the virus.

“We continue to ask that everyone increase their individual efforts and

personal prevention practices to stop the spread of COVID-19,” said Fort

Jackson Commander Brig. Gen. Milford H. Beagle, Jr. “

According to Fort Jackson, the highest amount of positive cases have been located in Soldiers in Training. Seven cadre members in 3rd

Battalion, 13th Infantry Regiment were also tested and according to post officials have tested positive for coronavirus. The recent increase also includes

one family member of a Soldier stationed at Fort Jackson, but officials say that particular case is not at all connected to the cases discovered in Soldiers in Basic Combat Training.

Fort Jackson officials say they are currently taking active measures in an attempt to reduce hazards, and anything that can leave them vulnerable in order to prevent, detect, and contain the COVID-19 virus. In addition, officials say they are deliberately isolating vulnerable populations in hopes of stopping the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) in it’s tracks. To help do, the Department of Defense health care system says they will offer care for Soldiers and any of their family members that have been exposed to someone who has been confirmed to have a positive case of COVID-19.