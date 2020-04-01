Sumter Police searching for man wanted for stalking

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Sumter Police Department need your help to find a man wanted for stalking a woman last month.

Authorities say Robert Pairman, 55, is accused of stalking a 56-year-old woman at her workplace and her home on March 17.

According to investigators, this happened days after he was convicted of a previous stalking offense.

Deputies say Pairman is 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighs around 200 pounds, and has grey hair and blue eyes.

Officials say he also has ties in Greenville.

If you know where he is, call the Sumter Police Department at (803) 436-2700.

You can also call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.