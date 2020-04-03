Muschamps Initiate “Feed Our Heroes” Foundation

COLUMBIA, S.C. — University of South Carolina Head Football Coach Will Muschamp and his wife, Carol, have stepped forward with a leadership gift to fund a new non-profit foundation, known as “Feed Our Heroes,” to help the doctors and nurses on the front lines fighting COVID-19, it was announced today.

The new campaign, initiated by the Muschamps and in conjunction with Marco’s Pizza, the official pizza of South Carolina Athletics, will help feed healthcare employees throughout Lexington, Richland and Sumter counties. The food will be delivered to local hospitals including Prisma Richland, Prisma Baptist, Providence, Prisma Tuomey, Prisma Parkridge and Lexington Medical.

“We wanted to do something for the community during this pandemic,” said Coach Muschamp. We reached out to Joe Walker at Marco’s Pizza and told him we wanted to show our gratitude by feeding those healthcare employees who are on the front line, working tirelessly to prevent the spread of coronavirus and providing exceptional patient care here in the Midlands.”

The Muschamp’s donation sparked the idea of creating an entire “Feed Our Heroes” non-profit campaign, according to Walker.

“With the Muschamps generous gift, along with a donation from Marco’s Pizza, we are able to feed the hospital staffs in the three-county area as much as twice a day, two days a week for the next two weeks,” said Walker. “It is our hope that others will join in the efforts with a donation that would be funneled through the “Feed Our Heroes” non-profit to local restaurants, which in turn would provide additional meals to front-line workers. It’s a ‘win-win’ in that struggling restaurants get a life-line and front-line workers are being supported during this pandemic.”

Central Carolina Community Foundation will be the fiscal sponsor for the “Food for Heroes” campaign. Those interested in donating can do so at

https://yourfoundation.org/ give-now/impact-funds/feed- our-heroes/