Richland Library offers virtual resources for the community

RICHLAND CO., SC (WOLO) Richland Library has a variety of resources available to members of the community.

For those who do not yet have a library card, you can get one online through this link. It can also be done over the phone by calling any library location, or texting the number 803-667-4242.

Library cards are free to residents of Richland County. Once registered, you will have immediate access to all of the resources the library has to offer.

To browse the online resources at Richland Library, click HERE.