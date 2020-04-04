DHEC says it has received negative Coronavirus testing numbers from private labs

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental control says it has now received negative Coronavirus testing numbers from private labs.

DHEC says 16,397 negative test results have been reported from both DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory and private labs. As of April 3, the total number of tests (positive and negative) performed in South Carolina is 18,097, say Health officials.

On Friday, DHEC announced three additional deaths related to COVID-19, bringing the state’s total number of deaths to 34. DHEC also reported 147 additional people with COVID-19. As of Friday, the total number statewide was 1,700 in all 46 counties.