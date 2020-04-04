Graduating seniors prepare for 2020 ceremonies with cautious optimism during outbreak

Students face a new reality as they approach graduation ceremonies amid coronavirus

It's safe to say that seniors graduating from high school this year will not get to go through most traditions like many of us did. Proms, senior outings, and those typical end of the year excitement they've been working towards for the last 4 years.

Friday was another example of how these young adults are facing a new reality as communities continue to fight exposure and work towards stopping the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).

At Gray Collegiate Academy graduating seniors picked up their caps and gowns for graduation in a drive-through something that’s never been done until now.

At this point, graduation ceremonies for high schools have not been cancelled.