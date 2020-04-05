Inmate tests positive for COVID-19 at Sheriff Al Cannon Detention Center

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office reported that an inmate at the Sheriff Al Cannon Detention Center tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday.

According to a press release, the inmate had been in the facility for around three weeks on a Family Court bench warrant, which resulted in a sentence of 90 days or $1,200.

Captain Roger Antonio said the man was screened on March 30 with no issues and then classified as an inmate worker.

It wasn’t until this past Friday he showed symptoms of COVID-19, and he was immediately isolated and tested.

Antonio said they learned today of his positive test result, and he is currently under treatment and quarantined.

Additionally, 35 inmates that were in the infected inmate’s housing unit have been isolated to one location and stay under close watch for a minimum of 14 days with temperature checks and screenings daily.

The CCSO also contracted a cleaning crew to sanitize all the areas that may have been affected.