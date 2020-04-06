Georgia man with COVID-19 refused to quarantine, went out in public, sheriff says





HARALSON COUNTY, Ga. (WSB-TV) — The Haralson County Sheriff’s Office said a man who tested positive for the coronavirus refused to self-quarantine and went out in public.

The man has now been hospitalized.

The Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that the man’s girlfriend refused to get tested and also went out in public. A judge signed an order for her to stay quarantined, but she refused to comply.

The girlfriend is now also in the hospital, although officials said it was not related to the coronavirus.

“It is vital that citizens who are diagnosed with or are exposed to this virus do the right thing and self-quarantine”, says Chief Deputy Joel McSwain. “If you go out you could infect others who have to be out working. We must protect our citizens.”

It’s unclear if the man and his girlfriend will be cited. Their identities have not been released.

McSwain praised the work of two of his deputies who were on the scene of the incident and took the proper precautions.