Columbia Housing is taking more precautions to protect seniors during pandemic

COLUMBIA, S.C., (WOLO) — Columbia Housing says it’s taking more precautions to protect seniors at its facilities during the pandemic.

A spokesperson for the agency says over the past 30 days, it has encouraged seniors to shelter-in-place and only go out when absolutely necessary.

Columbia Housing has also closed all community rooms to encourage social distancing, and set up a deep cleaning schedule for all common areas and frequently touched surfaces.

According to a World Health Organization study, people 65 and older are six times more susceptible to infection by the coronavirus.